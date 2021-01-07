JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,151 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 198.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $265.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61 and a beta of 1.70. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $249.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ocwen Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

