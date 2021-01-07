JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $170.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $142.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day moving average is $118.95. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,170 shares of company stock worth $60,235,811 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 53,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.