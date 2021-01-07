JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $36.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ACGL opened at $36.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

