JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $54.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.04.

NYSE LB opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

