JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $3,252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

