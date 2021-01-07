JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $39,000 Stake in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 181.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCPH. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,797,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

SCPH opened at $6.09 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SCPH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. scPharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

