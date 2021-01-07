JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $35,000 in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth $240,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

