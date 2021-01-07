JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $42,000 in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 138,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.