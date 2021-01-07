JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 191.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

