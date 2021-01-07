JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $32,000 Position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $348.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.73. Trevena, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trevena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

