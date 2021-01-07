JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $53.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Big Lots stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Big Lots by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

