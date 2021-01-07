JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Stock Price Up 0%

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) shares rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.10 and last traded at $55.10. Approximately 1,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 138.2% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.