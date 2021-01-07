JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 249,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 88.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 528,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 247,590 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 4,648,937 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

