JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of JTEKY opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. JTEKT has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.13.

About JTEKT

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. The company offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, coupling, and Torsen limited slip differential products; and wheels, such as hub units.

