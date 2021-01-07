Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 14%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) rose 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $37.85. Approximately 13,421,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 10,670,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

JMIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 4.20.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $357,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 179,924 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

