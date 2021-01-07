Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 4.20. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 292.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 531.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 157,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 127,517 shares during the period. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

