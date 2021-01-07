Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) Shares Down 0.2%

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98.32 ($1.28). 119,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 157,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In other Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) news, insider Mark Dampier purchased 11,526 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £10,027.62 ($13,101.15). Also, insider Nicholas Moakes purchased 1,171 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £983.64 ($1,285.13). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,126.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) Company Profile (LON:JEFI)

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

