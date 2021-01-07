JustLiquidity Price Reaches $29.83 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for about $29.83 or 0.00077916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $836,601.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00444695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051187 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,382 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org.

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

