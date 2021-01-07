KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.76 million and a P/E ratio of -12.33.

KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

