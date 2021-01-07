Keep Network Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 34% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $115.08 million and $1.51 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00110716 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00448036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00225789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00056181 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,748,193 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

