Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KELTF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

