Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kennametal traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 4702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KMT. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,050,000 after acquiring an additional 199,136 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $23,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 55.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 269,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kennametal by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

