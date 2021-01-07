Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €624.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €588.21 ($692.02).

Get Kering SA (KER.PA) alerts:

Shares of KER opened at €575.20 ($676.71) on Wednesday. Kering SA has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €585.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €546.20.

Kering SA (KER.PA) Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.