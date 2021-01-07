KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ON. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.29, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 934,414 shares of company stock worth $24,523,072. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.