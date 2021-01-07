Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $39.10. 5,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13.

Keywords Studios Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

