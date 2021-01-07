Kin (KIN) Trading Up 9.8% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $97.10 million and $478,960.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00024465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00109933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00443559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006441 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.