Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price target lifted by Compass Point from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.60.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $210.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.94. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

