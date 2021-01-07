Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Kirby alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in Kirby by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,046 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Kirby by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after purchasing an additional 356,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kirby by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kirby by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 224,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

KEX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,072. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.