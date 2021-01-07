KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KLMR stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients.

