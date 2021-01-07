Komodo Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $72.79 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00176014 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00027106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,544,949 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

