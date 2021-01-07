Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on KOS. Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,976,729. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 844,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 117,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 57.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,038,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 742,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 43.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,477,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,442 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 178,256 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

