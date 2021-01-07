Kryll (KRL) Market Cap Hits $7.99 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $90,565.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00310432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.33 or 0.02771671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

