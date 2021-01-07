Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.22

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 3500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kunlun Energy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kunlun Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

