Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KURA. Barclays lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

