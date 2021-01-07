L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.96.

Shares of LB stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.04.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

