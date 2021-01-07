Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LBAI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

