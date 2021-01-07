Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $13.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $13.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $14.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.96.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,298 shares of company stock valued at $32,735,498. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 89.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $496.49 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $516.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

