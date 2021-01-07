Lamden (TAU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29,993.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Lamden has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $29,993.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, DEx.top, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

