Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.

Landec stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $329.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

