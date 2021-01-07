Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LNDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $329.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Landec will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landec by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Landec by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Landec by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 363,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.