Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Landstar System traded as high as $140.40 and last traded at $140.37, with a volume of 3512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.44.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist upped their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 downgraded Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In other news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after buying an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,914,000 after buying an additional 660,854 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 329,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.