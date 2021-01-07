Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 15,810 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $495,011.10.

ITCI opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 136,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.