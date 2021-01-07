Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.95

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 1277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 210,213 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

