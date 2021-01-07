Leaf Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,709 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,884% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Leaf Group in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Leaf Group in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leaf Group stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $4.51. 13,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,874. Leaf Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

