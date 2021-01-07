Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $116.31 Average PT from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.80. 2,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,221. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.61.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after buying an additional 2,028,581 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,739,005 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,547 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 705,926 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 48.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after acquiring an additional 339,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

