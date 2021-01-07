Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.86

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.86 and last traded at $143.75, with a volume of 109054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $1,151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $25,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,737,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,840,155.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock worth $97,580,523.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

