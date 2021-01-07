Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LI. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ LI opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $95,899,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,485,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,179,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

