Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.73

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.73 and last traded at $122.30, with a volume of 5380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.66.

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 89.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

