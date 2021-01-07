Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Trading Up 6.9%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 776,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGF/B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

