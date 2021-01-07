Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 398642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

